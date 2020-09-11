Leon Edwards guarantees he will fight in 2020, hopes to fight “big name” Nick Diaz

Leon Edwards says he will fight in 2020 and hopes that bout will be against a big name like Nick Diaz.

Edwards was expected to fight in March at UFC London against Tyron Woodley. However, just a week before the event was set to take place it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Englishman hasn’t been able to take a fight due to England’s lockdown rules and the closing of gyms.

With Edwards not being able to fight, he was passed over for the next title shot by Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. It has been frustrating for him sitting on the sidelines but he says he will fight this year.

“It’s an annoying position to be in. I’m the only guy in the top 10 who is not living in the U.S., I believe. But these guys have to fight me soon,” Leon Edwards said to ESPN. “I’ll 100 percent fight this year. I’m 29 and I need to stay active. These guys in the top 5 are all (in their mid-30s). I’m the youngest in the top 15, probably. I want to be active.”

Leon Edwards has not fought since last July when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC San Antonio. If he does fight again this year, he doesn’t have many options as the top of the welterweight division is booked. One fight that makes sense is the Stephen Thompson one, but the Englishman is interested in welcoming Nick Diaz back to the Octagon.

“I’ve done enough to deserve a big fight, a big name, I don’t think any fight will do,” Edwards said. “At least a name to motivate me to go out and do the job. I heard Nick Diaz is coming back; that’d be a good fight. He’s a popular name. It would be good to beat Nick, that’d be nine in a row. But any of these big names, I believe I am better than them.”

Who do you think Leon Edwards should fight if he does fight this year?