Israel Adesanya says “Fans as individuals can be awesome, but as a whole they are meek and stupid sometimes”

Undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on NFL fans decision to boo a moment of unity before tonight’s Chiefs vs. Texans game.

Prior to tonight’s official kickoff, players from both Kansas City and Houston gathered together in arms, but their act was not appreciated by all of those in attendance.

As seen in the video below shared by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, some fans in the stadium opted to boo the players for their pregame actions.

I suppose it is fitting for this year that the first major sporting event to be played in front of a significant number of fans since March results in behavior like this. Truly embarrassing behavior by these fans. Imagine booing a “moment of unity”?! pic.twitter.com/yyk7GZvzCY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2020

“I suppose it is fitting for this year that the first major sporting event to be played in front of a significant number of fans since March results in behavior like this. Truly embarrassing behavior by these fans. Imagine booing a ‘moment of unity?!'”. Helwani suggested. “If we’re being honest, these people shouldn’t even be given the privilege of watching these amazing athletes compete live during a pandemic that is still raging on … and yet instead of being grateful and thankful that’s how they act. What a joke. Well done, ‘fans’.”

Helwani’s tweets caught the attention of reigning UFC middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya. ‘Stylebender’ replied with the following diagnosis of sports fans.

Fans as individuals can be awesome, but as a whole they are meek and stupid sometimes.

I said what I said, bite me 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/BtwMO5Jfwf — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 11, 2020

“Fans as individuals can be awesome, but as a whole they are meek and stupid sometimes. I said what I said, bite me.”

Israel Adesanya (19-0 MMA) is set to defend his middleweight title against fellow undefeated fighter Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA) later this month in the main event of UFC 253.

In his most recent Octagon appearance at March’s UFC 248 event, ‘Stylebender’ picked up a not so thrilling unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero. However, prior that fight, Adesanya had put on sensational performances in his wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker.

What do you think of the comments made by UFC champion Israel Adesanya regarding sports fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 10, 2020