Leon Edwards blasts “racist scumbag” Colby Covington, wants to fight him in December

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards blasted “racist scumbag” Colby Covington following his TKO win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11.

Covington defeated Woodley via fifth-round stoppage in a lopsided beating in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 event. Following the fight, Edwards took to social media to call Covington out and he blasted his outspoken rival, accusing him of being a “racist scumbag.” Check out what Edwards wrote on his Twitter below as he looks to become the next man to step into the Octagon against Covington.

Dont worry I'll take out the racist scumbag, December. Let's see if @ColbyCovMMA joins the "I won't fight Leon club" and goes running like the rest of them.@ufc @UFCEurope — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 20, 2020

Edwards and Covington are two of the top-five ranked welterweights in the UFC so a matchup between them makes plenty of sense next, particularly since both fighters do not have their next respective opponent lined up next. Edwards actually hasn’t fought since July 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos to win his eighth straight fight. Covington, meanwhile, bounced back from a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman last year at UFC 245 with the TKO win over Woodley putting him back on the map at 170lbs.

Edwards was actually supposed to fight Woodley back in March at UFC London but the fight was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Woodley has fought twice, dropping a decision to Gilbert Burns and now losing by stoppage to Covington. Edwards has unfortunately not been booked for another fight since then but he will have to get back into the Octagon soon if he wants to remain relevant at 170lbs. A fight against Covington and a win over him could get Edwards the title shot he wants.

