Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal is making excuses not to fight him

Ever since Jorge Masvidal gave Leon Edwards the ‘three-piece and a soda‘ the Englishman has wanted an actual fight with “Gamebred”. However, despite both men winning their respective bouts at UFC London, they were not matched up by the organization. Instead, “Gamebred” fought Ben Askren, and “Rocky” took on Rafael dos Anjos.

Now that they both men have once again proved victorious, and are currently ranked 3rd and 4th in the division, pairing them up together seems to make a lot of sense. But, according to Edwards, Masvidal is making excuses to avoid the fight.

“He’s making every excuse in the book,” Edwards said on the Eurobash podcast.

“Every time I ask for the fight he’s got another excuse — it’s always, ‘No,’ because of something. He’s a journeyman of the game. He’s [on a run of] 2-2 in his last four fights. I see him as a journeyman, he’s had two lucky wins. He’s going around demanding things like he’s done something. Why won’t he prove to everyone that he’s one of the best fighters in the world? He’s talking like a gangster, so stop running off, stop making excuses and let’s make this fight happen.”

Why Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal is turning down the fight is because he is a bad matchup for him. The Englishman is confident he would beat “Gamebred” and it would be an easier fight than dos Anjos.

“I’m one of the worst matchups for him,” said Edwards. “He’s nothing compared to RDA; I believe that RDA is a way better fighter than him. I believe that he knows that once he’s locked in the cage with me he’s got no chance of winning that fight and that would be his title dream gone. He’s doing everything he can to hold onto that little spot that he’s got to get a title shot, but I don’t think he deserves it. He needs to fight me.”

What do you make of Leon Edwards' comments towards Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/23/2019.