Jose Aldo issues statement following TKO loss to Petr Yan at UFC 251

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor
Image: @ufc on Instagram

Jose Aldo squared off with Petr Yan for the UFC’s vacant bantamweight title on the main card of last night’s UFC 251 event from Fight Island.

The result was a thrilling scrap which saw both men have their respective moments. However, Yan was able to turn the tide in his favor in the later rounds and ultimately scored a TKO finish after landing a plethora of ground and pound on the Brazilian.

It was a disappointing setback for Jose Aldo, who was looking to join a short list of UFC fighters who have claimed gold in two different weight classes.

Early this afternoon, the former featherweight kingpin took to his official Instagram to issue a statement and provide his fan an update.

View this post on Instagram

Hoje acordei pensando no que dizer a todos, e o que tenho a falar é que a derrota faz parte do esporte, faz parte da minha vida e só não perde aquele que não luta. ⠀ Eu dei o meu máximo nessa luta, dei o máximo e o melhor nos treinos, dei o meu máximo na minha alimentação, mesmo em tempos de pandemia eu batalhei pelo o que eu queria, mas infelizmente não deu. ⠀ Ninguém mais do que eu queria muito esse cinturão, queria muito fazer história mas o meu adversário se saiu melhor ontem e ele tem os seus méritos. ⠀ Mas as pessoas tendem a carregar a ideia de um mundo perfeito e esquecem que perder uma batalha não te torna capaz de humilhar e muito menos descartar o outro. ⠀ Empatia é se colocar sempre no lugar do outro. Eu voltarei muito mais forte do que já sou. ⠀ A minha gratidão fica para minha equipe Nova União, aos meus amigos, fãs e minha família a quem dedico o meu melhor todos os dias. ⠀ ⠀ Força e honra sempre! ⠀ Deus é conosco 🙏🏽 📷buda mendes

A post shared by José Aldo Junior (@josealdojunioroficial) on

“Today I woke up thinking about what to say to everyone, and what I have to say is that defeat is part of the sport, it is part of my life and only one who does not fight does not lose. I gave my best in this fight, I gave my best and best in training, I gave my best in my food, even in times of pandemic I fought for what I wanted, but unfortunately it didn’t. ⠀
Nobody more than I really wanted that belt, I really wanted to make history but my opponent did better yesterday and he has his merits.”

Jose Aldo continued:

“But people tend to carry the idea of ​​a perfect world and forget that losing a battle does not make you capable of humiliating, let alone discarding the other. Empathy is always putting yourself in the other’s shoes. I will come back much stronger than I already am. My gratitude goes out to my Nova União team, my friends, fans and my family to whom I dedicate my best every day. Strength and honor always! God is with us 🙏🏽”

Who would you like to see Jose Aldo fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020