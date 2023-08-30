Rose Namajunas explains the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner Valentina Shevchenko

Rose Namajunas is explaining the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner, Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC Paris will see Rose Namajunas (12-5 MMA) and Manon Fiorot (10-1 MMA) battle it out in the co-main event.

The flyweight bout will take place this Saturday night, September 2nd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Namajunas, the former two-time strawweight champion will be making her long-awaited comeback, but this time at featherweight. ‘Thug’ last fought in May of 2022 where she went down to defeat, by split decision, to Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) at UFC 274.

It was during a recent fight week interview with the ‘New York Post Sports‘ Scott Fontana, that Rose Namajunas spoke about Valentina Shevchenko and her chances of reclaiming the belt this coming September:

“I do believe that she’s the greatest female fighter. I have a lot of confidence in her that she’s gonna get her belt back. I’m not sleeping on Alexa either. I think she was legitimately the better fighter (at UFC 285). But overall, I think Valentina’s most likely going to become the champ again.”

Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) recently lost her title to Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) last March at UFC 285. The two will meet again for a flyweight title fight on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continuing, Rose Namajunas said she’d be down to fight ‘The Bullet’:

“I adore Valentina. I really do appreciate what she’s done for me. Just being able to train with her, period. I have a lot of respect for that. If we were to ever fight, I would just have the approach of, ‘Hey man, we basically went to war in the gym for I don’t know how many months for free. So, if we can make some money and inspire some people in the process, then I’d be all down for it.'”

Concluding, ‘Thug’ explained:

“I know that she’s a G. She’s a freakin’ warrior and she always would want to test herself against the best in the world. So, if I get to that point, like, she wants to test herself, I want to test myself. She’s a true martial artist, so I know she would have equal respect for that as well. It’s just kind of the understanding. That would also be a dream come true because I really do look up to her as the greatest female fighter.”

