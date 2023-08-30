Rose Namajunas explains the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner Valentina Shevchenko

By Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Rose Namajunas is explaining the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner, Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko Rose Namajunas

UFC Paris will see Rose Namajunas (12-5 MMA) and Manon Fiorot (10-1 MMA) battle it out in the co-main event.

The flyweight bout will take place this Saturday night, September 2nd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Namajunas, the former two-time strawweight champion will be making her long-awaited comeback, but this time at featherweight. ‘Thug’ last fought in May of 2022 where she went down to defeat, by split decision, to Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) at UFC 274.

It was during a recent fight week interview with the ‘New York Post Sports‘ Scott Fontana, that Rose Namajunas spoke about Valentina Shevchenko and her chances of reclaiming the belt this coming September:

“I do believe that she’s the greatest female fighter. I have a lot of confidence in her that she’s gonna get her belt back. I’m not sleeping on Alexa either. I think she was legitimately the better fighter (at UFC 285). But overall, I think Valentina’s most likely going to become the champ again.”

Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) recently lost her title to Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) last March at UFC 285. The two will meet again for a flyweight title fight on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continuing, Rose Namajunas said she’d be down to fight ‘The Bullet’:

“I adore Valentina. I really do appreciate what she’s done for me. Just being able to train with her, period. I have a lot of respect for that. If we were to ever fight, I would just have the approach of, ‘Hey man, we basically went to war in the gym for I don’t know how many months for free. So, if we can make some money and inspire some people in the process, then I’d be all down for it.'”

Concluding, ‘Thug’ explained:

“I know that she’s a G. She’s a freakin’ warrior and she always would want to test herself against the best in the world. So, if I get to that point, like, she wants to test herself, I want to test myself. She’s a true martial artist, so I know she would have equal respect for that as well. It’s just kind of the understanding. That would also be a dream come true because I really do look up to her as the greatest female fighter.”

Would you like to see Rose Namajunas eventually get in the cage with Valentina Shevchenko?

Who are you picking to win this weekend, Namajunas or Fiorot?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

