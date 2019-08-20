Kurt Angle says there is only one fight that will bring Brock Lesnar back to UFC

Former Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle says there is only one fight that would bring Brock Lesnar back to the UFC.

According the wrestling legend, Angle, ‘The Beast’ would only consider returning to the cage for a fight with current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“I know he said that he’s retired,” Kurt Angle said of Brock Lesnar on The Helwani Show. “The one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones.”

Brock Lesnar (5-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since defeating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200 in July of 2016.

That victory was later overturned to a no-contest after it was reveal that Lesnar had tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Brock Lesnar captured that UFC’s coveted heavyweight title in November of 2008, defeating then-champion Randy Couture by second round TKO.

‘The Beast’ would go on to defend his title against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin, before eventually being dethroned by Cain Velasquez.

As for Jon Jones, the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion was last seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where he defeated Thiago Santos via split decision.

‘Bones’ would later respond to Kurt Angle’s comments regarding he and Brock Lesnar on Twitter.

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

“Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him.”

Jon Jones recaptured his light heavyweight throne back at UFC 232 this past December in Los Angeles, where he defeated Alexander Gustafsson by way of third round knockout.

He has since defended his belt against Anthony Smith and most recently the aforementioned Thiago Santos.

Do you think former UFC champion Brock Lesnar would return to the Octagon for a heavyweight fight with pound for pound great Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com August 19, 2019