Dan Hardy says he has re-entered USADA pool, wants possibly one more fight

Dan Hardy has not fought since September of 2012 on UFC on Fuel TV, where he beat Amir Sadollah by decision. Since then, the Englishman was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and had to step away from the sport.

However, fast forward to 2019 and Dan Hardy is now eyeing a return to the Octagon.

Back in 2018, he said he was medically cleared to compete but did not say if he would compete again. Now, speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Dan Hardy says he has re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool and is potentially eyeing another fight.

“Right now what I’m going to do is get back in the USADA testing pool,” Dan Hardy said. “I have to be in the pool for four months. Once I’m in the pool for four months, then I have the option to fight if I choose to.”

Something Dan Hardy is having a hard time with is the fact that for USADA to test him, he needs to list where he is at all times. But, given his work with the UFC, he mentions the fact that he is always in different places so he has been talking to Jeff Novitzky about it.

“The problem is that I’m on the road all the time,” Dan Hardy said. “The conversation I’ve had with Jeff Novitsky is, I don’t know exactly how it works. But, as far as I know, you have to give (USADA) three addresses. These are the places you’re most likely to be at. And if you’re not at any of those places, you have to let them know where you are. I’m always in a different place.”

Whether or not Dan Hardy will fight again remains to be seen. But, him entering the USADA pool is at least a sign he wants to, as he mentions. He could not fight until the four months are up and assuming he entered in August, he would be eligible in December.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/19/2019.