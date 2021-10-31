Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman future UFC betting odds released

With a potential welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman on the horizon, the future UFC betting odds have been released.

Chimaev submitted Li Jingliang in the first round of their welterweight bout on the UFC 267 main card. It was another amazing performance by Chimaev, who improved to 10-0 as a professional MMA fighter, with all 10 of his wins coming by stoppage. Since joining the UFC on Fight Island last year, Chimaev is a perfect 4-0 with four finishes. He has looked absolutely amazing so far in the UFC as he’s absolutely destroyed everyone in his path so far. Naturally, there are many fans who are now talking about Chimaev for a title shot.

The UFC welterweight title is currently held by Usman, who fights his rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 next weekend in New York City. While Leon Edwards seems like he’s next in line for the belt should he beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269, there is always the chance that Chimaev could jump the line just because of all the hype behind him. In the event that Chimaev does fight Usman, the oddsmakers have released the odds for it.

UFC Future Odds

Kamaru Usman -200

Khamzat Chimaev +170

Usman opened as a -200 favorite, meaning a $200 bet would win $100, while Chimaev opened as a +170 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $170.

It will be interesting to see what happens in this fight actually takes place. While Chimaev has looked unstoppable so far in the UFC, Usman is the champion for a reason and he’s fought better competition during his career. That being said, Chimaev does seem to be like a future champion himself, so this fight will be very intriguing if and when it goes down.

Who would your money be on in a potential welterweight title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman?