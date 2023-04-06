Gilbert Burns isn’t buying into Jorge Masvidal’s retirement talk ahead of UFC 287: “He’s going to be the new Nate Diaz”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal’s on the verge of retirement.

‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in January. On the UFC 283 main card in his home country of Brazil, Burns dominated. The former title challenger got an early takedown in the first and wound up getting the submission victory early.

Just a few short months on from that win, the Brazilian is set to return at UFC 287 this Saturday. In the co-main event, Burns will face fellow welterweight contender, Jorge Masvidal. Ahead of the bout, ‘Gamebred’ has admitted the fight could be his last if he loses. It’s worth noting Masvidal enters the contest on a three-fight losing streak, with losses to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman in that stretch.

Nonetheless, Gilbert Burns isn’t buying into the retirement talk. At UFC 287 media day earlier this week, the Brazilian stated that he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will retire, even if he loses. Instead, Burns believes he will become a Nate Diaz-like figure.

By that, the Brazilian means that Masvidal will stick around for some more entertaining and high-profile matchups. Burns also admitted that’s what he hopes happens, and that he’s happy for the Miami native to get some big paydays.

Gilbert Burns discusses Jorge Masvidal’s retirement comments

“I don’t think he’ll retire, I think I’m going to beat him. But, I don’t think he’ll retire,” Gilbert Burns stated at UFC 287 media day. “I think he’s making a lot of money on these fights. He got, I don’t know if it was before the Kamaru or Colby fight, something like that, he got a seven-fight deal. When they say seven-fight deal, that’s good money. When they say four-fight deal is not good, when they say five, is okay. When they say six or seven fights, that’s a lot of money, my guy.”

He continued, “I don’t think that guy is going to throw that contract away. I don’t think so, I think I’ll beat him, he might try and take some time off and get an easy fight. But he’s going to be the new Nate Diaz of the division, that new superfight guy that comes and sells a lot of pay-per-views. I don’t think he’s done, and I don’t wish nothing bad to the guy. I’ll beat you, but keep making your money my guy, it’s all good.”

