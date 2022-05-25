Khamzat Chimaev shares photo of UFC belt as rumors of an interim welterweight title fight swirl

Khamzat Chimaev has shared a photo of a UFC belt as rumours continue of the possibility of an interim welterweight title bout.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Chimaev posted a picture of a World UFC Champion Belt with the comment ‘100%’.

Khamzat, 28, reportedly got married in his home of Chechnya this past weekend. It is said that it was a lavish ceremony attended by friends and family as well as by the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyroy.

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) last fought in April of this year at UFC 273 where he defeated Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) by split-decision in the welterweight bout.

Following the win, Chimaev has called out several fighters including Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA), Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA), Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) and Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA).

Granted, Kamaru Usman has been sidelined by a tendon injury in his hand. Covington and Dustin Poirier have verbally agreed to a fight on July 30th at UFC 277, which has yet to be confirmed by the promotion. Israel Adesanya is said to be pairing up with Jared Cannonier for his next battle in the cage. Nate Diaz is just hoping to fight anybody at this point.

Whether Dana White and the UFC will create an interim title for the division or not, there exists the possibility of a battle between Chimaev and the current No. 1 contender Leon Edwards.

Granted there are any number of possibilities as to who ‘Borz’ will get in the cage with next.

One thing is for sure, Khamzat Chimaev wants a fight and wants it soon.

Who would you like to see the Chechen get in the Octagon with next?