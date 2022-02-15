Bobby Green reveals what Nasrat Haqparast said that made things personal during their fight at UFC 271: “He brought that hood out of me”

Bobby Green has revealed what Nasrat Haqparast said to him that made things personal during their fight at UFC 271 this past weekend.

It was Bobby Green (29-12 MMA) vs Nasrat Haqparast (13-5 MMA) on Saturday, February 12th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The lightweight division bout finished with ‘King’ coming up victorious by unanimous decision.

Green, following the fight, talked about the personal nature of the encounter with Nasrat, via MMAJunkie on Twitter:

“Man, he (Haqparast) was getting under my skin! He was coming at me with this energy, and I’m like awe.. then he said he saw fear in my eyes! And that pissed me off! I said, Oh Ya wassup? He brought that hood out of me!

He was saying sh*t to me that hit me deep in the heart. Fear – there ain’t no f**king fear in me homie!”

Bobby Green continued:

“My coach is saying calm down, calm down, he’s trying to get you, he’s trying to get you.

I was hot, I took it personally. He said I wasn’t as good as Chikadze. I took it real personal.”

Of course Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) currently competes in the featherweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As for Nasrat Haqparast, the loss at UFC 271 makes it two in a row, as he previously lost to Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA) at UFC 266 in September 2021.

Who would you like to see Bobby Green fight next following his defeat over Haqparast at UFC 271? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!