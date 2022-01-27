Khamzat Chimaev sends a warning to Kamaru Usman following rumors of welterweight departure: “So you’re trying to change weight before I come for you?”

Khamzat Chimaev, (10-0 MMA), the welterweight force to be reckoned with, last fought in October 2021 at UFC 267, defeating Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA).

Khamzat is currently training at the highly acclaimed Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand. ‘Borz’ is rising up in the ranks of the UFC and as word has is it, is one of Dana White’s favorite fighters.

It is unclear who Khamzat will enter the cage with next, but many names have been thrown out there including Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) and Sean Brady (15-0 MMA).

UFC fans and media alike are anxious to learn when Chimaev will be back in the Octagon and who his opponent will be, knowing he’s been untouchable so far and his next fight will be pivotal to his career.

Khamzat Chimaev may have his own ideas as to who he’d like to fight next, but he obviously wants to get the chance to get in the cage with Kamaru Usman, taking to Twitter relaying a direct message to Usman:

So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me!

I’m THE KING here ☝🏼@USMAN84kg ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 27, 2022

Kamaru Usman, (20-1 MMA), the current UFC Welterweight Champion has recently revealed that he’d be willing to move up in weight by as much as 35 pounds. Usman apparently has Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA) in his sights.

However, the word from UFC President Dana White has it that Usman will be fighting Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) next, but a date has yet to be confirmed.

Are you looking forward to seeing Khamzat back in the cage & who would you like his opponent to be? Would you like to see an Usman vs Chimaev match in the future? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!