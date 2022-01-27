Jake Paul unloads on Dana White for the “lies and disrespect” he’s shown Francis Ngannou: “It’s time for everyone to say F*ck Dana”

Jake Paul, never a man for lack of words, has sided with Fancis Ngannou concerning his ongoing contract dispute with Dana White and the UFC.

Paul has previously criticized Dana White concerning the state of fighter pay in the UFC.

In early January of this year Jake Paul took direct aim at White commenting (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Everybody else needs you, Dana. I’m the only person who doesn’t need you. I don’t give a f*ck about you, but all these people, all of your fighters, they can’t say sh*t because you’ll just bench them. You’ve met your maker. I’m not going to stop. Welcome to the show, ladies and gentlemen. The bottom line, Dana, is that you won’t add healthcare because you don’t give a f*ck about them. And you’re too much of a greedy b*tch to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives. It’s what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000, Dana. Stop avoiding my points.”

Ngannou has been in a bitter dispute with the UFC and Dana White regarding his contract renewal. To date there has been no agreement between the two.

Many fans and media alike thought it was very disrespectful that upon winning the headliner against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last weekend, White was not around to put the belt on Ngannou nor did he appear at the post-fight press conference.

Dana just yesterday by way of a Q&A session addressed his absence:

“I wasn’t out there for the main event — I actually walked out of the arena right after the co-main event because there was stuff going on backstage that I was dealing with,” he said during a Q&A session on ESPN+.

White continued:

“For anybody to think that I was showing any type of disrespect towards Francis — I saw Francis all week, you idiots. I shook his hand, I said hi to him, I was out there for the staredowns, the whole thing.”

Whether you believe Dana White is being disrespectful of Francis Ngannou or not, Jake Paul has put his stake in the ground.

Taking to twitter ‘The Problem Child’ let loose on his thoughts concerning the UFC President and his treatment of the UFC heavyweight champion:

“Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say F**k Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich.”

Paul is asking fans to get behind him in showing support for Francis Ngannou.

What are your thoughts on ‘The Problem Child’s’ comments? Do you agree that Ngannou is being disrespected by Dana White and the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!