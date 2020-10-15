Khamzat Chimaev reacts to potential Neil Magny bout

Khamzat Chimaev has reacted to the buzz surrounding a potential fight with long-time UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny.

Chimaev was the breakout UFC star of summer, 2020. The Chechen-Swede first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

In the wake of those wins, he’s been the talk of the MMA world, and has been taking full advantage of his time in the spotlight, calling out stars like Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, and even reigning champions like Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, he’s had a very difficult time tracking down a big-name opponent for his next fight.

Magny, meanwhile, is currently riding three-straight wins in the UFC welterweight division, and is also struggling to find a suitable opponent.

Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday, he revealed that he’d be willing to fight Chimaev if fights with the likes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Michael Chiesa aren’t possible.

“I would love to fight one more time this year,” Magny said. “Ideally a fight against Chiesa or Wonderboy makes the most sense, but these guys are MIA. So taking on the biggest prospect is the next best option.”

Chimaev, who is typically very active on social media, was quick to respond from this comment from Magny. He replied in the comments for a recent Instagram post, affirming his interest in the matchup, and even dropping December 19 as his preferred date. See the pair’s exchange below:

“Ranked fighter won’t fighter other ranked fighters, unranked fighters only want to fight fighters ranked in the top 5,” Magny wrote on Instagram.

“I am here my friend,” Chimaev responded. “I am also tired of all the bullshit from Internet fighters. “Let’s do this on Dec. 19. No more excuses. Let’s rock n’ roll baby.”

Does a fight between Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev interest you?