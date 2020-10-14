Khamzat Chimaev still without an opponent, but Neil Magny bout is possible

Khamzat Chimaev is still without an opponent for his next fight, but Neil Magny is reportedly interested in taking the bout.

Chimaev was the breakout UFC star of summer, 2020. The Chechen-Swede first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

In the wake of those wins, he’s been the talk of the MMA world, and has been taking full advantage of his time in the spotlight, calling out stars like Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, and even reigning champions like Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

Unfortunately, Chimaev has had a difficult time actually finding a willing dance partner.

Enter Magny.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Magny revealed that he’s hoping to fight with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson or Michael Chiesa next, but that he’d likely accept a fight with Chimaev if it was offered.

UFC still searching for an opponent for Khamzat Chimaev. Some rumblings that it will be Neil Magny, who volunteered to fight him. He told me today he hasn’t been formally offered the fight yet, but he’ll likely take it, if they do. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/BQVHXRcKqH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 14, 2020

“I would love to fight one more time this year,” Magny said. “Ideally a fight against Chiesa or Wonderboy makes the most sense, but these guys are MIA. So taking on the biggest prospect is the next best option.”

Neil Magny is currently riding consecutive victories over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and most recently, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Do you think he would make a suitable opponent for the red hot Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.