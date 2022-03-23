Conor McGregor reportedly arrested over alleged dangerous driving, has Bentley temporarily seized

Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested on Tuesday evening in Dublin for alleged dangerous driving.

Irish outlet Independent reported on Wednesday that McGregor was detained in west Dublin yesterday evening while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000. He was pulled over by gardaí and subsequently arrested for road traffic offenses.

The outlet further reports that his luxury car was also seized from him on the roadside following his arrest but has since been returned to him. Along with being arrested, the outlet reports that he has been charged with dangerous driving and will appear before Blanchardstown district court next month. He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

Should Conor McGregor be found guilty, the charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine of up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

This is not the first time McGregor has had legal issues as he has a lengthy list of 18 convictions to his name, which they report many of which are driving-related. The police confirmed they did arrest a man for dangerous driving.

“Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022,” the department told the Independent. “The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 in July when he broke his leg at the end of the first round against Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Poirier in January of 2021. He is currently rehabbing his leg and has made it clear he wants Kamaru Usman in his return.

What do you make of Conor McGregor being arrested for dangerous driving?