Khamzat Chimaev needs to get tested against the top dogs, says Ian Heinisch: “He’s definitely got some lessons to learn”

Khamzat Chimaev needs to get tested against the top dogs, says Ian Heinisch, suggesting that “he’s definitely got some lessons to learn.”

Heinisch has been in-and-out of the UFC middleweight top-15 over the last few years, a place which Chimaev occupied briefly following his quick KO win over Gerald Meerschaert last year. Heinisch, of course, also has a big KO win over Meerschaert, but unlike Chimaev, Heinisch never got the sort of hype that Chimaev got after he knocked Meerschaert out. And while Heinisch says he can’t hate on the “stud” Chimaev for getting the hype, he still believes that the young Swede has a lot to learn inside the Octagon.

Speaking to James Lynch, Heinisch said that while he’s been impressed with what Chimaev has done so far, he would like to see him get a step up in competition. Heinisch says that he would be willing to fight Chimaev, but if “Borz” is going to move back down to welterweight in his next fight, it seems like Neil Magny could be his next opponent. Either way, Heinisch believes that Chimaev has plenty of lessons to still learn inside the Octagon.

“He’s got the hype. I’m never going to hate on a man’s journey if (Chimaev) was fortunate enough to get that hype train behind him. It’s all about the hype. He’s had some great performances, some great finishes, but he needs to get tested against the real top dogs. I think he’s a stud. I would love to fight him. I know Neil Magny’s been waiting to fight him. I think he’ll be good someday, but he’s definitely got some lessons to learn. You don’t just fly to the top like that. It’s very rare that you can just fly to the top without learning some lessons,” Heinisch said.

