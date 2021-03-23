Khamzat Chimaev says he’s “coming back to smash everybody”

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to return.

After Chimaev was forced out of his March 13 main event fight against Leon Edwards, he announced his retirement from MMA. He was dealing with lingering effects of COVID-19 and couldn’t train properly, forcing him to retire.

“I want to say thank you all so much for supporting me in my journey in this sport. I think I’m done, yes I know I didn’t take the belt but it’s not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a big thank you to my team @allstargymsweden. I want to say a big thank you to @ufc,” Chimaev wrote on Instagram back in early March.

After he announced his retirement, UFC president, Dana White said Chimaev would be coming back, but as of late, he said he wasn’t sure. Now, Chimaev took to Twitter to announce he will be coming back.

Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody 😁 pic.twitter.com/2oOFJ1N4CN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 23, 2021

“Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

When Khamzat Chimaev will return is still uncertain, and it also isn’t known what weight class he would fight at. The Swede has been competing at both middleweight and welterweight and could face a highly-ranked opponent in either weight class. But, the good news for MMA fans is the fact Chimaev is looking to return to the Octagon as he is a very entertaining fighter and makes the sport better when he’s competing.

Khamzat Chimaev is 3-0 in the UFC and coming off a one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert. Before that, he had dominant wins over Rhys McKee and John Phillips in a 10-day stretch on Fight Island. He was booked to face Leon Edwards three different times but COVID-19 scratched those plans.

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight in his return to the UFC?