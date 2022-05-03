Photo | UFC match board insinuates Nate Diaz is fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 276

It appears the UFC is interested in making Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 276.

The UFC war room has a list of all the upcoming events and fights on those cards, and the room is considered to be top-secret. Yet, when Dana White recently did The Pivot podcast, the interview was held in the war room. During the interview, some of the future fights were displayed on the board and one of the biggest was Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 276.

Although the fight is on the board, that does not mean the fight has been agreed to or is official. BJPENN.com has reached out to Diaz’s team but has not heard back.

Along with Diaz vs. Chimaev, the board shows UFC 276 being Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier in the main event for the middleweight title while the co-main event would be Diaz-Chimaev. The rest of the main card is Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate, and Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz.

If this turns out to be the UFC 276 main card it would be a massive event, especially with a fan-favorite in Diaz facing Chimaev. Yet, at this time, as mentioned, there is no word on if this fight will actually come to fruition but it is one the promotion appears to have an interest in making.

Nate Diaz has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was his first fight since he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at UFC 244 which was just months after his return against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, which he won by decision.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is coming off the biggest win of his career as he beat Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 273. After that, Dana White said they wanted to book ‘Borz’ against Colby Covington, but perhaps they have changed their mind.

Do you think we will see Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev?