Khamzat Chimaev explains why he wants to fight Nick Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev explained why he wants to be the man who welcomes the legend Nick Diaz back into the Octagon.

At UFC 261 this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Diaz was a guest at the event and apparently spoke to UFC president Dana White about making a comeback. On Monday night, BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor reported that the UFC has offered Chimaev the Diaz fight.

According to sources, Nick Diaz has in fact been offered a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for his proposed Octagon return. Nothing set in stone yet. But the offer has been made. #UFC #MMA — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) April 27, 2021

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Chimaev confirmed that he is in talks with the UFC about fighting Diaz, explaining why he wants the UFC to book this fight for him.

“He’s a legend. Everybody knows him in this world, the MMA world. He’s good. These good guys, they’re like play gangsters. It’s going to be a good fight if he wants to fight against me. I don’t know. Maybe he’s scared,” Chimaev said.

With Diaz having not fought since 2015, many fans believe that coming out of that long of a layoff to fight someone like Chimaev might be a bad idea. However, with Chimaev also coming off of a layoff due to COVID-19, he belives it would be a fair fight, and also he thinks the UFC will make a ton of money if they book the Chimaev vs. Diaz matchup.

“I was out for how many months? He was out many years. Coming back, it will be good. I think UFC can make good money with that, press conference and all that. I like these guys. We’re going to play some gangsters,” Chimaev said.

“I’m coming back, and we kill somebody, smash somebody. Now we have Diaz. I don’t know, both maybe someday? Both brothers. We’re going to see who is the real gangster. Chechen gangster is better than Stockton gangster.”

