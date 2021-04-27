Cory Sandhagen not impressed by Aljamain Sterling’s actions following title win, predicts Petr Yan beats him in rematch

Cory Sandhagen has revealed that he wasn’t impressed by Aljamain Sterling after his win over Petr Yan and that he believes Yan will win the rematch.

Sandhagen, who was beaten by Sterling via submission back at UFC 250, has since bounced back with devastating wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. Now, he’ll turn his attention towards an enticing fight against the returning TJ Dillashaw on May 8.

But before all that, it appears as if he has some thoughts on what went down between Sterling and Yan at UFC 259 – as per MMA Junkie.

“You want to give Aljamain kinda the benefit of the doubt, just because the way the fight happened,” Sandhagen said. “But it’s kind of hard to give the guy the benefit of the doubt the way that he’s acting after his fight, but if he needs neck surgery, he needs neck surgery. I’m not gonna speculate on it too much. It’s more about me and focusing on what I can do. … It wasn’t as discouraging as it was kind of just a bit annoying.”

He continued, “As far as the fight goes, I learned a lot by watching both of those guys in the fact that I think they both showed some holes that I think were pretty obvious, and I’m excited to watch them fight again just from a strategy standpoint where I can see some more holes and just develop a better and better game plan for when it’s time to fight one of them.”

“Yeah, I think Yan will definitely beat him in the next one,” Sandhagen said. “The way that the fight was going, Aljamain was coming at him with his heaviest artillery, and he couldn’t really get anything going, and Yan took it like a champ until he made a really terrible decision. Definitely Aljamain was losing in my opinion, and if I win the belt like that, I would likely be acting in a very different way. I think that I would be pretty upset because I was losing, not because I got DQ’d, but easier said than done I guess.”

