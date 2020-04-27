Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father provides health update after hospitalization

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, has revealed he is “feeling fine” despite a suspected pneumonia scare.

As the world faces an ongoing health crisis, so did the lightweight champion’s father, as Abdulmanap was hospitalized over suspected pneumonia and flu-like symptoms. The news came from Dagestani sports commentator, Ramazan Rabadanov on Instagram.

Sharing a pic of himself with Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Rabadanov posted, “(He) almost managed to build a park, took out the trash, planted an alley from new trees, put beautiful benches along the roads, and yesterday didn’t come to the park. Hopefully the pneumonia doesn’t catch my friend and he comes to the park again.”

Rabadanov subsequently provided more information on Nurmagomedov’s illness.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” he said to Championat.com.

“He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

Fortunately, the 57-year old is well on the way to recovery. In a followup with Russian news outlet, TASS, Abdulmanap gave an update on his health.

“I feel fine, everything is well,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS (via RT Sport).

So far there have been almost 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia. However, the amount of unconfirmed and suspected cases is believed to be much higher.

There is worry that Nurmagomedov may have been labeled as a suspected pneumonia patient, but there is no reported evidence to suggest he has contracted coronavirus. Either way, it is great to hear the elder Nurmagomedov, is recovering in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/24/2020.