Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father hospitalized due to suspected pneumonia and flu

The father of current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has been hospitalized due to a suspected pneumonia and flu.

The news comes from Ramazan Rabadanov, a sports commentator from Dagestan, Russia.

Sharing a pic of himself with Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Rabadanov posted, “(He) almost managed to build a park, took out the trash, planted an alley from new trees, put beautiful benches along the roads, and yesterday didn’t come to the park. Hopefully the pneumonia doesn’t catch my friend and he comes to the park again.”

Abdulmanap has been instrumental in helping guide his son Khabib to a perfect 28-0 record in mixed martial arts. The 57-year-old also holds a Russian record for training the largest number of combat sambo champions with 18.

Rabadanov later told Championat.com that no coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed, but doctors believe Abdulmanap is suffering from pneumonia and flu like symptoms.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” he explained. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was slated to defend his title against streaking lightweight contender Tony Ferguson last weekend. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘The Eagle’ was grounded in Russia and the event was postponed entirely.

With his father ill and Ramadan having just commenced, Khabib will not return to the Octagon until September or October at the earliest, according to UFC President Dana White.

Lets hope Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov can make a speedy recovery and return home to his family and friends soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 25, 2020