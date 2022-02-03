Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at Jake Paul’s Eagle FC ultimatum: “He has to learn a lot”

Khabib Nurmagomedov established Eagle Fighting Championship in 2020 after retiring as a former UFC lightweight champion.

‘The Eagle’ has no intention of competing again.

Khabib did however offer a contract to pro-boxer Jake Paul to come on over to Eagle FC via Twitter:

“The doors of Eagle FC are always open for you and your team.”

To which the pro-boxer Jake Paul responded issuing a challenge to the legendary champion via Twitter:

“Deal. Only if I fight you first.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, responded to ‘The Problem Child’ on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ on YouTube (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Come on, Jake Paul. I don’t think so. In MMA, (I’ll win in) like couple of minutes.”

Khabib continued:

“He’s late a little bit because I’m finished. Of course we can think about this. I watched – it was sparring, or I watched some video where he’s doing, like, MMA with someone. He has to learn a lot.”

Jake Paul has transitioned successfully into the boxing ring, having knocked out former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. To this Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledged:

“In boxing, he knows how to punch. He’s not bad in the boxing game. Anybody can box. You can box, too, but you never can wrestle. This is completely different. If he wants, we can give him a chance. We can sign him, and we can pay him, and we’ll see.”

While Khabib doesn’t disagree with Jake Pauls’ boxing skills he says grappling is a whole other sport.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t believe Paul would last 1 round if they fought as while he might have the fists, he doesn’t have the wrestling moves.

Would you like to see Jake Paul sign on with Eagle FC? Do you agree with Khabib that Paul has a lot to learn if he wants to fight in his promotion? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!