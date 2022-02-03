Pro fighters make their picks for Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

In the main event of UFC Vegas 47, a battle of top-10 middleweights go down as Jack Hermansson takes on Sean Strickland. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a -210 favorite while the Swede is a +175 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Strickland will be able to keep it standing and either get a late finish or a clear decision win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland:

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: That is a good one. Sean Strickland is a wild card it should be a banger but I’ll lean Strickland.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Strickland will win. It’s a good fight for Strickland as he has good takedown defense and he has good hands which is where Hermansson struggles. I don’t think there is a better matchup in the top-10 than Hermansson for Strickland.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Jack Hermansson, I think he can take Strickland down. Once he does that, his ground game is too good.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: I think Sean Strickland takes it. I’m not a personal fan of him, he’s kind of a douche but I think he has that fight. He will keep it standing and win it with his boxing.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Oh, I have to go with Sean Strickland. His boxing is so good and crisp and he’ll be able to keep it standing where he has a big advantage over Hermansson.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: Strickland either by late finish or decision.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: If I had to lean any kind of way, I’d go with Hermansson.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC welterweight: If Hermansson can impose his wrestling he can have a lot of success. Strickland has looked like a straight killer in there so I give the edge to Strickland.

Bryan Battle, UFC middleweight: I see Strickland winning, he has a lot of momentum and his boxing will be too good for Hermansson.

Fighters picking Jack Hermansson: Terrance McKinney, Trevin Giles

Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Steven Peterson, Cody Stamann, Jason Witt, Julian Erosa, Vinc Pichel, Ramiz Brahimaj, Bryan Battle

Who do you think will win, Sean Strickland or Jack Hermansson?