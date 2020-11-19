Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Dana White’s comeback talk

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will be sticking to his retirement, contrary to the recent remarks of UFC President Dana White.

Nurmagomedov last fought in the main event of UFC 254 in late October, when he defended the lightweight title with a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje, and pushed his record to 29-0 in the process.

In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, Nurmagomedov explained that he’d promised his mother his fight with Gaethje would be his last, citing the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap as the reason.

“This was my last fight,” a visibly emotional Nurmagomedov said.

White, however, isn’t buying it.

Speaking at the conclusion of this week’s episode of Contender Series, the UFC boss was asked whether the upcoming rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could crown a new lightweight champion, with Nurmagomedov ostensibly retiring. He insisted that there will be no title on the line in that fight, because Nurmagomedov will fight again.

“No, Khabib’s going to fight,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “I believe he’s going to. (McGregor-Poirier is) not for the title.

“I told you guys that I think he’s going to go to 30 (wins),” White added, referencing the fact that Nurmagomedov is still undergoing drug tests as part of the UFC’s partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. “If he’s still testing – why the hell would you want to test still if you’re not going to fight?

“He hasn’t committed, but I feel like he’s going to, and I’m not really pushing him,” White concluded. “We talked about it and he just fought. Let him take some time, spend some time with his family, spend the holidays. There’s no rush.”

Speaking to TASS.ru this week, Nurmagomedov responded to this comment from White.

Unfortunately for the UFC boss and the lightweight champ’s legions of fans, it sounds like he’ll be sticking to his retirement and focusing on his other interests.

“You can fight until you’re 40 but there should be a goal,” Nurmagomedov said (via RT Sport). “I had a goal to reach the summit and I got there. Further, I have no competitive interest. Next year I will graduate. I’d like to [build on] my thesis, do a masters course, dedicate more time to studying. I’ve bought sheep, I tend to my farm. I’d like to develop in this field a little. I have the bull calves out to feed, I have cows.”

