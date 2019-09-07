Dustin Poirier reacts following loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242

Tonight in the main event of UFC 242, Dustin Poirier collided with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title.Tonight in the main event of UFC 242, Dustin Poirier collided with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title.

‘The Diamond’ had been making moves in the lightweight division. He last fought Max Holloway for the lightweight interim title bout. Both fighters battled valiantly but Poirier ultimately claimed the victory. He was riding a four-fight win streak against notable contenders such as Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez before entering UFC 242.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov entered UFC 242 having destroyed every opponent he has ever fought, resulting in a 27 fight win-streak. His last fight was an iconic submission victory over Conor McGregor. He neck cranked the Irish warrior until he had no choice but to tap. His 2018 fight against Al Iaquinta gave Nurmagomedov a run for his money, but he still maintained a dominant position and took home the victory. Prior to that, he defeated UFC titans including Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza.

Poirier entered the Octagon being the clear underdog, however, he was confident he could take on the challenge that is Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately for Poirier, like many before him, he had no answer for Khabib’s dominant wrestling abilities. ‘The Eagle’ was able to takedown ‘The Diamond’ seemingly at will before ending the fight with a rear-naked choke submission.

‘The Diamond’ reacted to his performance at UFC 242 in a post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik.

“I mean I knew he was going to press. I knew I was going to be up against the fence a lot.” Dustin Poirier explained. “I just feel like I let myself down. I didn’t cut any corners in preparing for this. I felt like my whole career set me up for this moment. But…. Maybe there were times in there that I could have done more. I was just so prepared, and now I have to wake up and look at myself in the mirror every morning with this result. If there is anything adversity has taught me in the past, its when times are good be grateful. And when times like this, be graceful. So I’m just going to go home, spend some time with my family. It’s been a long road. I am proud of everything I’ve accomplished in this sport. I have a lot of tread left in the tires. But right now I just need some time to think man.”

