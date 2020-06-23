Khabib Nurmagomedov provides update on Father’s health: “The coronavirus is gone, but the infection has left consequences”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov still isn’t out of the woods when it comes to his ongoing health battle.

The father and trainer of the UFC lightweight champion was hospitalized in April following complications relating to coronavirus. He was put into a medically induced coma after suffering a bout of pneumonia. In May, he underwent heart surgery at a military hospital in Moscow. Some reports suggested Nurmagomedov Sr. was on life support for a period.

Khabib has been visiting his father every day in the hospital as the 57-year old remains hooked up to machines and unable to talk. According to “The Eagle”, his father is COVID-19 free but is still struggling with his health.

“Now father’s condition is still serious. He is in intensive care,” Nurmagomedov said (translation via MMA Junkie) . “The coronavirus is gone, but the infection has left consequences on the kidneys and on the heart. Now, (the) virus (is) gone. I come to (the) hospital. He recognizes me, but there is no (verbal) communication because he is under the hospital devices. Every day, I visit him for half an hour, hold his hand, talk, he gestures to understand that he recognizes me.”

Even though Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov remains in a serious condition, Khabib has faith in his doctors and the rehabilitation process.

“I am sure of the doctors, they are one of the best in the world, I have no doubt,” Khabib said. “Thanks so much for everything they do. In this regard, everything is very good. It just takes time, because the consequences are very difficult and the rehabilitation period will be difficult and long.”

While the Nurmagomedov patriarch is making small steps of improvement, Khabib is making large steps to return to the Octagon. After his eagerly-anticipated matchup against Tony Ferguson was derailed over the coronavirus pandemic, The Eagle is expected to defend his lightweight title later this year against Justin Gaethje. The undefeated champion continues to follow his father’s wishes by training every day.

“I prepare, train every day because I know that my father would like me to be in good shape,” Khabib said. “My father would definitely not like that because of him I miss training, of which I am sure. Training helps me relieve stress (and) distract from everything. We’ll go back in the autumn and defend our title.”

We wish Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a speedy recovery and Khabib Nurmagomedov a speedy return to the Octagon.