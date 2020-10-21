Javier Mendez “wouldn’t be surprised” if Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 is next

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes the Conor McGregor rematch is likely next if the champ can get past Justin Gaethje.

At UFC 254, Nurmagomedov is set to defend his belt against Gaethje, in what some are considering the toughest challenge for the champ. However, Mendez has said he still believes McGregor is the toughest test and knows the UFC wants the rematch.

So, for the AKA head coach, he wouldn’t be surprised if the rematch is next, despite the fact Khabib Nurmagomedov saying he doesn’t want it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that would happen next. The UFC is a business and if they are going to have Khabib Nurmagomedov and they are thinking he is only going to have one more, wouldn’t it make the most sense to get the most money out of it? What’s the biggest money fight? There are two fights that are huge monster money fights and that is GSP and Conor,” Mendez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “What order? I don’t know. Could it be a GSP surpass a Khabib Nurmagomedov-Conor 2, possibly? Let’s say GSP doesn’t work out, then more likely the UFC would want the Conor rematch. I don’t know if Khabib wants that but the UFC would want it”

As for the Georges St-Pierre fight, Javier Mendez isn’t sure if it will happen due to the concerns over what weight it would take place at. However, if it does happen and he beats the Canadian, Mendez says there is no question Khabib Nurmagomedov would go down as the all-time MMA GOAT.

“For me, if he gets someone like a GSP in the end I would call Khabib Nurmagomedov the GOAT,” he said. “Let’s see what happens but I am biased of course.”

Do you think we will see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 after UFC 254?