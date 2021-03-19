Khabib Nurmagomedov issues statement following official retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has issued a statement after news broke this evening that he was officially retiring and vacating his UFC lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) had announced his retirement from fighting immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The Russian superstar had cited the recent death of his father for his decision to hang up the gloves.

Despite all of that, Dana White continued to hold out hope that Khabib Nurmagomedov would eventually decide to come back and attempt to improve his overall record to a perfect 30-0.

However, that all changed this evening when the brash UFC boss announced that he was throwing in the towel.

“29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.” – Dana White shared on Twitter.

Most recently Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media where he issued the following lengthy statement thanks the UFC, Dana White and of course all of his fans.

“It was a good dinner with some great people. @danawhite thank you so much brother and the entire @ufc team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many live forever because of this sport 👊 Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men. Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.” – Khabib wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will undoubtedly go down as the greatest lightweight champion in history. During his run of excellence, ‘The Eagle’ earned stoppage victories over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and the aforementioned Gaethje.

Following the news of Khabib’s official retirement, it was quickly announced that lightweight standouts Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will square off for the promotions vacant 155lbs title at UFC 262 on May 15.

What was your favorite Khabib Nurmagomedov moment? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!