Khabib Nurmagomedov hints at September return to the Octagon

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to hint at a return to the Octagon in September after UFC 249 fell apart due to COVID-19.

Nurmagomedov was set to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 but the event fell apart after the coronavirus pandemic destroyed the UFC’s schedules. Nurmagomedov had problems leaving Russia to fly back to the United States for the event, but ultimately it didn’t matter as the event was postponed after ESPN stepped in and told UFC president Dana White to stand down and stop the card from happening.

When the Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight fell apart, fight fans were depressed knowing it was the fifth time this incredible matchup between the two best lightweights in the sport has fallen apart. No one was more upset than Nurmagomedov, who was training hard these last few months for the Ferguson fight. While he won’t be fighting his rival anytime soon, the champ is now teasing a fight later this fall.

Check out what Nurmagomedov wrote on his Instagram about a return to the Octagon.

But September is not so far away, although it’s hard to believe that everything will end by September, but still one serious person said that in peacetime it is necessary to prepare for war – How are your days going?

September always seemed like the most likely return date for Nurmagomedov. The hope is that the world will be mostly healed from the coronavirus at that point. Not to mention Nurmagomedov would also be done with Ramadan in the fall, making September the ideal return date. But as the champ says, it’s difficult to predict just when everything will go back to normal. If anything, September seems like an optimistic timeframe at this point.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight next in September?