Israel Adesanya talks smack to Jon Jones, calls him a “p*ssy”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya talked smack to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Twitter, calling him a “p*ssy.”

We all know there’s no love lost between Adesanya and Jones. The two champions have engaged in verbal sparring ever since Adesanya won the middleweight title from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October. Adesanya has guaranteed that he’ll eventually meet Jones inside the Octagon, though Jones so far has brushed off all of Adesanya’s previous callouts in the past.

Jones was critical of Adesanya’s performance against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in what was a win for the champ, though it came in one of the most boring title fights in recent memory. Adesanya returned the favor when Jones got into trouble with the law due to a DUI and gun charge as he was among several fighters who took the time to use it as an opportunity to criticize the champ. A few weeks later and Adesanya is at it once again.

Take a look at the latest message from Adesanya to Jones on Twitter.

Hey pussy you still there… @JonnyBones — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 12, 2020

It seems like a clash between these two titans of MMA is inevitable. While it hasn’t made sense for Adesanya to move up to 205lbs up until now, at some point he seems likely to grow out of his frame as he gets older and a move to light heavyweight could definitely happen.

If that’s the case and if Jones is still the champion at that point the UFC would have a massive superfight on its hands between two of the most popular fighters in the sport. It seems like we are headed on a collision course and this trash talk will only make it seem more likely this fight will one day happen.

Do you think we will see Israel Adesanya ever fight Jon Jones?