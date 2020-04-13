Jon Jones focused on his good traits, admits he gets “too drunk when he drinks”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones did an impromptu Easter fan Q&A on Twitter where he opened up about his difficulties with alcohol.

‘Bones’ was arrested earlier this month on four different counts, including aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of open container, and no proof of insurance in vehicle.

According to the police report, local authorities responded to a single gun shot in downtown Albuquerque. When the officers arrived on scene they found Jon Jones in a running vehicle. Jones was found to have a “green leafy substance on his shirt and pants, consistent with marijuana” and a “strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial area”, according the report.

The incident was unfortunately not the first run in with the law for Jones. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion has had multiple infractions in the past, including a previous DUI where he hit a civilian.

While much has been made of the negative headlines Jon Jones has produced, there is no denying that the UFC star has also done a lot to help his community.

When responding to a fight fan during his recent Q&A, Jones admitted that he has a problem of getting too drunk when he drinks, this while adding that he is currently focusing on his good traits.

Yes, I guess my character gets too drunk when he drinks. I’m not going to allow that to outweigh all the awesome things about myself. Some people only focus on what they want I guess. I focus on my good traits, that’s probably the reason why I thrive every year https://t.co/2z6R8ebz42 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

“Yes, I guess my character gets too drunk when he drinks. I’m not going to allow that to outweigh all the awesome things about myself. Some people only focus on what they want I guess. I focus on my good traits, that’s probably the reason why I thrive every year.”

Jon Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight title.

Who would you like to see ‘Bones’ fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 12, 2020