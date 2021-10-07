Khabib Nurmagomedov doubles down on ring girl comments in wake of recent backlash

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doubled down on his ring girl comments in wake of the recent backlash against him.

Nurmagomedov made the controversial comments back in August when he was asked if his own promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship, would feature ring card girls. According to “The Eagle,” he views ring card girls as pointless and said his promotion will not feature them. After saying these comments, there were many fans, fighters, and media who shot back at Nurmagomedov for what he said. But he says that he stands by his comments.

Speaking in front of a live audience recently in Harrogate, England, Nurmagomedov doubled down on his comments about ring card girls, explaining why he said what he said.

“Couple months ago, someone asked me about (ring card girls. I have (my own) promotion. I have my own promotion Eagle Fighting Championship and someone asked about why there’s no ring girls there. I say because I think (there’s) no reason. It’s my opinion,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMANews.com). “I’m born with this, I grew up with this, and I have straight my opinion. Sometimes, like, people, when I say something, they don’t agree with this. But, who cares? I don’t care because I know I am right. In my mind. Because everybody have their own views on something.”

At the end of the day, Nurmagomedov is right in that EFC is his own promotion and he can do whatever he wants as far as the bells-and-whistles go. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that other people will accept or agree with what he said about ring card girls. It doesn’t appear that he will be changing his mind about how he views them, however.

What do you make of these latest comments from Khabib Nurmagomedov about ring card girls?