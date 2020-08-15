Khabib Nurmagomedov details weight-cut assistance from Justin Gaethje: “I have no ill will toward him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to keep his perfect record intact on October 24 when he squares off with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The highly anticipated lightweight title unification bout is considered by many to be the toughest challenge of Nurmagomedov’s career.

Despite the high stakes surrounding the match-up, Khabib Nurmagomedov is adamant that there is no bad blood between himself and Justin Gaethje.

‘The Eagle’ spoke about his relationship with ‘The Highlight’ in a recent interview with RT Sport.

“I’ve known Gaethje for a while, since he fought in WSOF,” Nurmagomedov stated (via MMAJunkie). “I remember in 2016 when I was returning after I had three surgeries in a row, when Tony Ferguson got injured and I got Darrell Horcher on nine days’ notice (at UFC on Fox 19). Justin helped me cut weight. I had a tough weight cut. He helped me cut the last 2.5 kilograms (approximately 5.5 pounds) the morning before the weigh-ins.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“I remember I dropped the last kilogram in the hot bath. You might not know how we cut weight – you spend 15 minutes in a hot bath, then you’re wrapped in a towel and go back in. You do that three, four times. He helped take me out of the bath because there weren’t enough people around. Islam Makhachev was cutting weight, so was Omari Akhmedov. We were all fighting the same night. You need a couple of people around you and Justin was there for me, so I have no ill will toward him. He fights (and) wants to be the best in the world and I respect his efforts. He achieved a lot in the sport and I think he’s a worthy opponent. You saw what he did to Tony Ferguson. I don’t underestimate him. It’s strictly professional. We’ll get in the cage, shake hands, handle our business and leave.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020