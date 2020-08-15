UFC 252: ‘Cormier vs. Miocic 3’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 252 event, a eleven-bout fight card headlined by a trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

The former UFC champ-champ, Cormier (22-2 MMA), will be making his final walk to the Octagon this evening. ‘DC’ has not competed since suffering a fourth round TKO loss to Miocic in their rematch at UFC 241. Prior to that setback, Daniel Cormier was coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Derrick Lewis and the aforementioned Stipe Miocic.

Meanwhile, Miocic (19-3 MMA) will also be fighting for the first time since defeating Cormier this past August. The Cleveland native has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall entering tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 252 main event.

Tonight’s UFC 252 co-main attraction features a key bantamweight bout between surging division contenders Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

O’Malley (12-0 MMA) was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC 250 event where he scored a sensational first round knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland. Since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2017, ‘Sugar’ has gone a perfect 4-0 including two stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (15-6-1 MMA) will enter UFC 252 looking to rebound, this after having his five-fight win streak snapped by Song Yadong via decision. Prior to the setback, ‘Chito’ had scored a miraculous five stoppage wins in a row.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 252 main card is a key heavyweight bout featuring former champion Junior dos Santos taking on dangerous knockout artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Dos Santos (21-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s pay-per-view event looking to rebound, this after suffering TKO losses to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, ‘JDS’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included wins over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1 MMA), ‘Bigi Boy’ is coming off the first loss of his professional career to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Rozenstruik was riding a ten-fight win streak which included five victories in a row by way of knockout.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 252 Results and Highlights below:

UFC 252 Main Card (10pm est on PPV)

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier –

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera –

Junior dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik –

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda –

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili –

UFC 252 Prelims (8pm est on ESPN+)

Jim Miler vs Vinc Pichel –

Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba –

T.J. Brown vs Daniel Chavez –

Ashley Yoder vs Renata Souza –

UFC 252 Early Prelims (7pm est on ESPN+)

Chris Daukus vs Parker Porter –

Kai Kamaka vs Tony Kelley –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 252 fights? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020