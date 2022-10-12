Khabib Nurmagomedov confident that Islam Makhachev is “more skilled” than Charles Oliveira: “Islam should roll over him”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is confident that Islam Makhachev is ‘more skilled’ than Charles Oliveira.

It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday, October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The vacant lightweight title is up for grabs in the main event.

Oliveira, 32, has a banner record of 11 wins in a row, the latest coming against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 274.

Makhachev, 31, will be entering the cage sporting 10 wins in a row, his latest coming against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October of 2020 with a perfect (29-0 MMA) record, it will be Makhachev who will take the title at UFC 280 later this month.

In an interview with ‘UFC Russia’, Nurmagomedov ,’The Eagle’, weighed in on the upcoming fight between Makhachev and Oliveira (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Islam is more skilled than Oliveira. Secondly, his experience as an amateur fighter. Also, he’s at his peak. Islam is at his peak. Islam isn’t 23, 26 or 27. He’s 30. A week after the fight, he’ll be 31. It’s the best time for any athlete. It’s a time when your mental and physical state should be in synergy. Sometimes your mental state is high, but your physical state is going down.”

Continuing Nurmagomedov had this to say:

“Or when you’re 27 and at your physical peak, but mentally you’re not there yet, because you’re just 27, not 31. And Islam is at his peak. I think Islam is better overall. Of course, there are some potential dangers that we’re working on where Islam needs to be careful. Other than that, Islam should roll over him.”

A very confident Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes his friend Makhachev, will defeat or ‘roll over’ Oliveira when the two meet to battle it out inside the Octagon.

Do you agree with ‘The Eagle’s prediction?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

