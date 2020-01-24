Khabib Nurmagomedov burns Conor McGregor on social media

Shortly after Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of UFC 246, he proudly proclaimed himself the first UFC fighter to pick up knockout wins at welterweight, lightweight and featherweight. McGregor’s arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to remind him of another multi-divisional feat.

Using an image posted to Twitter, Nurmagomedov not-so-subtly reminded fight fans that McGregor has also been submitted in three weight classes. The Irishman tapped out to Nate Diaz at welterweight, to Nurmagomedov at lightweight, and to Joe Duffy at featherweight.

See this scathing diss from Nurmagomedov below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have plenty of history together.

The pair met in the cage in October of 2018. On that night, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via fourth-round rear-naked choke.

While this fight was fairly decisive, the pair have been linked to a rematch ever since. The rematch talk has reached a fever pitch after McGregor’s UFC 246 win over Cerrone, thanks in large part to UFC President Dana White claiming he wants to book the pair for a do-over this year.

Before any prospective rematch with McGregor, of course, Nurmagomedov will have to get by Tony Ferguson, who he’s scheduled to meet this April at UFC 249.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to fight four times previously, but the bout has fallen through each time. Assuming the fifth time is the charm, Nurmagomedov will step into the cage with a perfect 28-0 overall record, while Ferguson will do so on an impressive 12-fight unbeaten streak.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov gets past Ferguson at UFC 249, would you be interested in seeing him fight Conor McGregor again thereafter? Let us know in the comments section down below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.