Bellator 238 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg title fight

In the main event of Bellator 238, Julia Budd is looking to defend her featherweight title against Cris Cyborg who’s making her promotional debut. Heading into the fight, Budd is a +325 underdog while the Brazilian is a -450 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe this is a closer fight than the odds suggest but the majority are leaning towards Cyborg becoming the new champion.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg:

Irene Aldana, UFC bantamweight: That is a hard fight. Julia Budd is really tough, I think she can take it.I think Cyborg wins it and becomes the new champion. But, Budd can definitely surprise some and win.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Cyborg will win for sure. She will win by knockout and become the Bellator champion.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Cris Cyborg will win if she can be patient. She can’t go for a brawl against Julia like she did against Amanda. But, I think she will tone it down and will win it. Not sure if she finishes the fight but I think she wins.

Adam Borics, Bellator featherweight: Cris Cyborg will win by TKO and be the new Bellator champion.

Maurice Greene, UFC heavyweight: I got Julia Budd. I think she can pull off the upset and keep the belt.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: Julia Budd will win. Cris Cyborg’s best days are behind her and Julia Budd will get the win.

Curtis Millender, Bellator welterweight: I think Julia Budd can get it done. She’s getting the opportunity to fight one of the best in the world in Cris Cyborg. This is dope for her and she will capitalize and win.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.