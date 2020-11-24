Khabib Nurmagomedov awarded with ‘Best Mom’ medal in Dagestan

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has been awarded an amusing “Best Mom” medal in Dagestan following his retirement.

“The Eagle” decided to hang up his gloves in the wake of his recent win over Justin Gaethje, taking his official record to 29-0. He did so after a discussion with his mother in which he promised to end his mixed martial arts career after the Gaethje bout.

Then, as noted during a transcription from RT.com after a post from Khabib on Instagram, he received an entertaining gift in the form of an engraved medal in Derbent, Dagestan.

“This is the medal they presented me with in Derbent,” the fighter said, with the words saying ‘Best Mom’ in Russian.

Still, while Khabib may have put forward that promise to his mother, UFC president Dana White is still of the belief that he will return to the Octagon in an attempt to take his record to a perfect 3-0.

“No, Khabib’s going to fight,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “I believe he’s going to. (McGregor-Poirier is) not for the title.

“I told you guys that I think he’s going to go to 30 (wins),” White added, referencing the fact that Nurmagomedov is still undergoing drug tests as part of the UFC’s partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. “If he’s still testing – why the hell would you want to test still if you’re not going to fight?

“He hasn’t committed, but I feel like he’s going to, and I’m not really pushing him,” White concluded. “We talked about it and he just fought. Let him take some time, spend some time with his family, spend the holidays. There’s no rush.”

That kind of confidence is shared by some fans who seem to think that if Conor McGregor can beat Dustin Poirier in their January rematch, the two bitter rivals will be given the chance to square off one more time.

On the flip side, there are also plenty of people out there who want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov finally go one on one with another all-time great – Georges St-Pierre.