Henry Cejudo takes aim at Ariel Helwani for suggesting Deiveson Figueiredo saved the flyweight division

Former UFC two-weight world champion Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at ESPN’s Ariel Helwani for comments he made about Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo is coming off the back of a strong submission win against Alex Perez at UFC 255, and now, he’s already preparing to defend the Flyweight Championship once again next month when he locks horns with top contender Brandon Moreno.

Cejudo, who vacated the flyweight belt back in February to focus on his exploits at bantamweight, isn’t happy with the suggestion that Figueiredo is the man who has saved the division.

That big nose bandit is probably sniffing his Brazilian thong! He knows who the true savior of the flyweights is! 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/QJG201hy3s — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 24, 2020

While there’s always a chance that Cejudo could come out of retirement to face Figueiredo for the strap, it doesn’t appear to be at the top of his priority list. Instead, if he does get back into the Octagon, he wants to try and do something that no fighter in UFC history has ever done before – win a championship in three different weight classes.

“I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports in June. “There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning … it would be Alexander Volkanovski.

“I want a third title because I want to be different,” Cejudo added. “There’s a lot of champ-champs. Obviously, there’s only one ‘Triple C.’ There’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champion of the world but it’s just to cement it and go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.”

Nobody can deny the kind of impact that beating Volkanovski would have, but when you consider just how stacked featherweight is right now, it seems as if “Triple C” would have to wait his turn if he’s serious about making the jump up to 145 pounds.