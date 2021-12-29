Dominick Cruz expresses interest in “the old legacy fight that never happened” with Jose Aldo

Dominick Cruz has revealed that he would be interested in facing Jose Aldo after years of fans dubbing it a “dream fight”.

Ever since their respectively dominant days in WEC, Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo have been linked with a bout against one another. Cruz has been a consistent force at bantamweight whereas Aldo spent a lot of time as the featherweight king, before eventually moving down to 135 pounds alongside Cruz.

Both men have been able to string together some nice wins as of late with Cruz beating Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz this year, compared to Aldo also defeating Munhoz as well as Rob Font in 2021.

They’re riding a 5-0 run between them and as noted by Cruz in an interview with Ariel Helwani, it could be just a matter of time before they collide.

“What I’m hearing most from people — I haven’t really made a decision, I haven’t talked to [UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby or anything, but I’m hearing most that the old legacy fight that never happened between me and [Jose] Aldo is, like, right there,” Cruz said. “And I think that that does it. I can completely understand that. I get how that’s an interesting fight for the world. To fight Aldo, it’s an honor.”

“Think of the things this dude’s done,” Cruz said of Aldo. “And he’s also been through the ups and downs of his career, and now made his way back in an extremely respectful form. So that fight, I understand how that can make sense. But I’m going to sit down and, you know, we’ve got to do the talks and see what happens. But you know me — I show up and I do my job, and I’m not a pick-and-chooser. Obviously people have been calling me out my whole career, people have been comparing me to other people my whole career.

“I’ve done a really good job of not allowing that to make my decisions for me on my own end, and I’m not going to start doing that now. So let’s just see where we go.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

