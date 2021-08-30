Kevin Lee says he’s ‘proud of what I was able to do’ against Daniel Rodriguez and says his ‘best performances are ahead of me’

Kevin Lee has broken down his loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35.

Lee was moving up to welterweight and was set to fight Sean Brady, but Brady was forced out of the bout and replaced by Rodriguez. Early on, Lee had success using his wrestling but Rodriguez started to find success on the feet and even rocked “The Motown Phenom” at one point and ended up winning a decision.

After the loss, Lee took to Instagram and said it was a s**t fight and he has now released a longer statement. In the statement, he knows the loss is a disappointment but does believe his best fights are ahead of him.

“Didn’t have a good performance this last time out but honestly after 500 days away and multiple surgeries I’m proud of what I was able to do. I tried climbing a very tall mountain and this was just another speed-bump on the way,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “My best performances are ahead of me and I know that. I don’t care if I have to bump my head to get there I won’t stop until I figure this shit out. I’m still competing with the best in the world and won’t hang my head just yet. If you have something negative to say f**k you from bottom of my heart. F**k all the hate yell can burn in hell. And thank you to everyone who has reached out with love. I’m not done yet. Not at all.”

Kevin Lee is now just 2-5 in his last seven and is on a two-fight losing streak. It’s uncertain where he goes from here as he has been going between welterweight and lightweight. However, he could take some time off to be in the gym and improve his skills.

Do you think Kevin Lee’s best fights are ahead of him?