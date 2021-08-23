Kevin Lee says he would beat Tony Ferguson “so bad” in a rematch: “He’s too far over the hill”

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee says that he would beat Tony Ferguson “so bad” in a rematch, suggesting “he’s too far over the hill.”

Ferguson and Lee first met at UFC 216 in October 2018 in an interim UFC lightweight title bout, which “El Cucuy” ended up winning via third-round submission (triangle choke). Since that fight, Ferguson has gone into a decline, having lost his last three fights in a row and not appearing competitive in any of them. Lee, too, has struggled as of late, but given Lee is just 28 and Ferguson is 37, it stands to reason that if one of these two fighters is going to bounce back in their career, it is more likely going to be “The Motown Phenom.”

Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch in a recent interview, Lee was asked if he has any interest in fighting Ferguson again, potentially at 170lbs this time around. Even though Ferguson won the first fight, Lee believes that a rematch would go much differently, especially at welterweight, so he has no interest in rematching Ferguson at this point.

“That was a fight that I was interested in up until I saw him just get dismantled by Charles Oliveira (at UFC 256), especially on the ground,” Lee said. “That one would kind of hurt my heart a little bit because I would beat him so bad that it would just of take away from our first fight. That’s one — I would do it, of course, I would do it, easy money is easy money at this point — but I think he’s too far gone, I think he’s too far over the hill. I don’t like beating up on people that don’t put up a good fight.”

Lee returns to the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 35 when he fights Daniel Rodriguez. Ferguson, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since losing to Beneil Dariush in May.

