Kevin Lee reacts after being let go by the UFC: “Honestly, that’s what pisses me off the most – the lack of respect”

Kevin Lee has reacted after his seven-year run with the UFC was ended with an abrupt email from the promotion.

The former interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (18-7 MMA), was let go by Dana White and company after suffering setbacks in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

While Kevin Lee was admittedly shocked by his release, it was the way he was let go that has left a sour taste in his mouth.

“That was kind of the worst part about it,” Lee said Wednesday on The MMA Hour (h/t MMAJunkie). “Didn’t really have the proper notice or even get a phone call about it… Honestly, that’s what pisses me off the most – the lack of respect.”

Kevin Lee continued:

“That’s the main thing that kind of pisses me off about this. When we in the UFC, that’s really all you’re fighting for, is your respect,” Lee said. “People respect you for being a UFC fighter. When they hear the name, they automatically give you some kind of respect. We not doing it really for the money. It ain’t a whole lot of fame in this sh*t. It’s like, OK, I’ve done all this sh*t for y’all. I’ve put put my body on the line just to end up with an alcohol problem and some tax problems. And at the end of the day, you take my respect away from me, too? It’s like, OK, well then, sh*t.”

Following his latest loss to Daniel Rodriguez back in August, UFC President Dana White suggested he did not know what would be next for Kevin Lee and added it might not be in the UFC.

Those cryptic words clearly struck home with ‘The MoTown Phenom’ following his release.

“I think there was more politics and stuff going on behind the scenes, and I got caught in the middle of that.”

During his 18-fight UFC career Kevin Lee scored wins over notables such as Jake Matthews, Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza and Gregor Gillespie.

Where would you like to see Lee fight next following his release from the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!