Former UFC flyweight champ Nicco Montano hospitalized following attack

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano has been hospitalized after being attacked.

Montano (4-3 MMA), was released by the UFC back in August after she missed weight for her scheduled fight with Wu Yanan on July 31.

The 32 year old Montano, had recently revealed her plans of making a return to combat sports in the featherweight division (145 lbs) in 2022.

However, due to trauma and injuries suffered in her recent attack, Nicco Montano’s planned comeback could be pushed back.

According to a story posted on the former flyweight champs Instagram just a few short hours ago, she was recently attacked and is currently at the hospital:

“Tonight Justin Watson stood on my neck and stomped my face in then kept kicking me and shoving my hair into his fist and the corner of the bed frame. I got away for a second to run down the hall (naked) screaming for my life as he tried to drag me back by my hair. Luckily someone from the hotel heard my screams and came to my rescue. I’m stuck in Texas, not knowing where he is and scared.”

Montano continued:

“I’m in the hospital and I’m sooooo lucky to have the technique and strength that I have to have defended myself.”

Nicco Montano became the UFC’s inaugural women’s flyweight world champion when she won season 26 of TUF.

Her first title defense was scheduled to take place against future champion Valentina Shevchenko, however, Montano was hospitalized while cutting weight and was ultimately stripped of the strap.

If she does make a return to combat sports in 2022, Nicco Montano plans to begin her comeback competing at featherweight.

“I think for now, at 145, I can throw out four fights a year and eventually come back down to 135. But healthily, right? I was talking to Miesha Tate. She said she’s walking around at 142 right now, she hasn’t been healthier in her life. There’s just little tricks and stuff that you’re able to do with your body but you have to be able to cross everything out so that there’s no other noise and you can focus on your priorities and that’s kind of where I’m at right now. So for now, 145, maybe this year sign a four fight contract somewhere”, Nicco said.

What would you like to see come next for former UFC champion Nicco Montano? Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!