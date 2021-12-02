Dana White reveals he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19

UFC President Dana White has been openly against succumbing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for White, he and his family are now dealing with the virus directly after a recent visit up north.

“We just went up to my place in Maine for Thanksgiving. It’s tradition,” White told The Jim Rome Podcast (h/t MMA Junkie). “We go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day. So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan.

“I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested,” White continued. “He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.”

Dana White added that he’s “never felt better” and feels like “a million bucks” following his handling of the virus. With his taste and smell returning within 24 hours, he notes he’s able to do his two-a-day workouts during the 10-day quarantine.

UFC Vegas 44 takes place this Saturday night and is headlined by a pivotal bantamweight contender clash. If all goes well, White is optimistic that he won’t have to miss the action leading up to Rob Font vs. former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

“I’m doing the protocol,” White said. “You’re supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days. That’s what I’m doing. But I’m attacking this thing with the methods that Rogan has learned from some very smart people. I’m going to keep testing every two days until I’m negative and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP.

“I hope [I can attend Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44. If I test negative then I will absolutely, positively be there. I’m going to do the exact protocol that’s supposed to be done and make sure that I’m clean and can go around and be around people again.”