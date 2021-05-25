Kevin Holland praised by Daniel Cormier for heading to AKA to work on his wrestling

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland was praised by former UFC champion Daniel Cormier for heading to AKA to work on his wrestling.

Following his loss to Marvin Vettori, where he was taken down at will, Holland said he planned to get in some wrestling training with Cormier at American Kickboxing Academy. Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Cormier posted a video of Holland at AKA working on his wrestling and he posted a message where he praised Holland for putting the work in.

I’m very proud of @trailblaze2top for taking the first step. Not only is he here he’s available and wants to work. He will wrestle again tomorrow then he will be at the greatest gym in the world @americankickboxingacademy with the guys. Acknowledging your issues then finding a way to deal with em takes a lot of maturity. His coaches at home are the best too, not trying to stop Kevin from trying to find better, we can help him in his wrestling. @travislutter has always been the man and he is showing by letting him come to train with me that he is the type of coach you want, the type that puts the athlete first!!! Onward and upward young man! I can’t wait for you to shock em with some takedown defense next time you’re in there. — Daniel Cormier on Kevin Holland.

Holland is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Vettori and Derek Brunson, exposing his lack of wrestling. However, now that he is working with an accomplished wrestler in Cormier, the hope is that whenever he returns to the Octagon he will be better equipped in that area of the game. Until then, it’s time to get on the mats and work hard.

Who do you want to see Kevin Holland fight in his return to the UFC?