Kenny Florian thinks Paulo Costa took Yoel Romero bout too soon

Kenny Florian believes that Paulo Costa is not ready for a middleweight the caliber of Yoel Romero.

Ready or not, Costa will indeed go one-on-one with “The Soldier of God” (see pros picks here) this Saturday night (Aug. 17). The bout will take place on the main card of UFC 241. The action will be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

On a recent edition of the Anik & Florian podcast, “KenFlo” explained why he feels it’s too much, too soon for Costa.

“Paulo Costa I think is taking this fight way too soon for my liking. I like Yoel Romero here. I think that his ability to stay patient, his ability to utilize those long-range weapons and keep Costa on the outside when he wants too, win those exchanges from long-range and then get to the clinch, take him down whenever he wants to, he’s just such a tremendous double threat against anyone in that division. ”

Florian went on to predict that Romero will overwhelm Paulo Costa on his way to a victory.

“This is a guy who could very well be the champion in the middleweight division. Paulo Costa is an explosive guy. He’s very fast, he’s very tough, he’s got a great chin, he’s very good at pressuring you. But Romero just has too much experience, is too well-rounded, too skilled. I think Romero gets it done here.”

Do you agree with Kenny Florian, or will Paulo Costa pull off a win against Yoel Romero at UFC 241?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.